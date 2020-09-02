Emergence of presidential candidate in 2023 will not be by tribe

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has said the emergence of presidential candidates in 2023 will be by party allegiance and not by tribe.

Responding to questions from State House correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari on Tuesday September 1, the Imo state Governor stated that anyone can contest for the presidential ticket on the APC platform as the party does not recognise zoning despite agitation in the South-East zone to produce the president in 2023.

Uzodinma said;