FFK goes on his knees as CAN chairman prophesies that he will someday rule Nigeria (video)

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, went on his knees after Alex Bamgbola, the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), prophesied that he will someday rule Nigeria.

Bamgbola prophesied this at the 31st year anniversary of Lagos-based clergyman, Isaac Idahosa, as a pastor. While speaking from the pulpit to FFK, Bamgbola said

If you do not compromise yourself, God said I should tell you, you will one day rule this nation.”

FFK wasted no time as he immediately went down on his knees and received the prophecy.

