Kick start your career today! Enrol for the 2019/2020 UNILAG Distance Learning programme

Kick start your career to a great start! Get an undergraduate degree from the prestigious University of Lagos while working or doing business, gain the required skills to succeed and reach your career goals. Enrol for the 2019/2020 University of Lagos, Distance Learning programme today. Admission already ongoing

Available programmes

Bachelor of Science in Accounting

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Bachelor of Science in Economics

Bachelor of Science in Public Administration

Bachelor of Science (Education) in Biology

Bachelor of Science (Education) in Chemistry

Bachelor of Science (Education) in Mathematics

Bachelor of Science (Education) in Physics

Bachelor of Arts (Education) in English

Bachelor of Science (Education) in Early Childhood Education

Bachelor of Science (Education) in Business Studies

Bachelor of Science Education in Economics

Visit: https://applications.unilag.edu.ng/dli to apply

For enquiries and information contact:

Tel: 0810 960 6362 | 07052406470…