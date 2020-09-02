Kick start your career today! Enrol for the 2019/2020 UNILAG Distance Learning programme

Kick start your career to a great start! Get an undergraduate degree from the prestigious University of Lagos while working or doing business, gain the required skills to succeed and reach your career goals. Enrol for the 2019/2020 University of Lagos, Distance Learning programme today. Admission already ongoing
Available programmes
- Bachelor of Science in Accounting
- Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Bachelor of Science in Economics
- Bachelor of Science in Public Administration
- Bachelor of Science (Education) in Biology
- Bachelor of Science (Education) in Chemistry
- Bachelor of Science (Education) in Mathematics
- Bachelor of Science (Education) in Physics
- Bachelor of Arts (Education) in English
- Bachelor of Science (Education) in Early Childhood Education
- Bachelor of Science (Education) in Business Studies
- Bachelor of Science Education in Economics
Visit: https://applications.unilag.edu.ng/dli to apply
For enquiries and information contact:
Tel: 0810 960 6362 | 07052406470…
Source: Linda Ikeji