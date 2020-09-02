                           Trump and his personal doctor deny rumors that he suffered from mini-strokes last year

US leader, Donald Trump and his personal doctor have denied rumors emerging from a a new book that he had suffered “mini-strokes” hence his visit to a hospital last year.

The book, by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, reportedly claims that Trump “suffered a series of mini-strokes.” which led him to make an unplanned visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland in November 2019.

The book also alleges that Vice President Mike Pence was told to be ready to take over should the president need to undergo a procedure that required anesthesia.

Trump, 74, tweeted on Tuesday,September 1, denying the rumors.

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes,” he tweeted.

“Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!” he added, taking a…