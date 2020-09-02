Trump says CNN ‘should fire’ TV host, Chris Cuomo after sexual harassment allegations are leaked on Fox News

US President, Donald Trump on Wednesday morning September 2, called on CNN to fire its popular host, Chris Cuomo, after the anchor was heard denying apparent sexual-misconduct allegations on a secretly recorded audiotape amid a conversation with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

 

Trump’s remarks come after Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night, aired an audio of a conversation Cuomo allegedly had with Michael Cohen.

 

The tape begins by Cuomo, the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, allegedly being heard telling Cohen: “I’m always careful when I talk to media, you know.

 

“Do you know how many f**king phone calls I’ve gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about me and trying to get stories about me when I was at ABC?

“Guys calling and saying, ‘I heard he was the Charlie Rose of ABC, he used to invite women to his hotel and open his bathrobe.’

“Do I look like the kind of f**king guy who’s gotta do that?”

