                             Weather forecaster found dead, two years after her son committed suicide

A popular NBC weather forecaster based in Texas, US, was found dead on Sunday, same day she revealed gory details on Facebook about how she had been groomed and abused at high school.

Kelly Plasker, a popular morning host with NBC affiliate KCBD NewsChannel 11, posted a “final confession for the sins I am responsible for” on Facebook, in which she claimed she had been manipulated into a relationship by a man twice her age.

Her death comes two years after her 19-year-old son Thomas took his own life.

Just last month she posted a tribute to him on Facebook, with the hashtags #SuicideSucks #FlyHighTogether.

Plasker’s death was confirmed by media colleagues on Sunday August 31.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed, but reports say it could be suicide.

“I got thrown off course in high school by a man twice my age,” she writes in her tragic final post on Facebook.

“My band director, using his time at Frenship high…