216 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria

By
Headliners
-
2


216 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday September 2, announced that 216 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria. 

 

A breakdown of the new cases of Coronavirus across states is as follows; Plateau-59, Rivers-27. Abia-22, Lagos-20, Oyo-18, Enugu-17, Kaduna-11, FCT-11, Ogun-10, Ebonyi-4, Osun-4, Ekiti-4, Delta-3, Edo-3, Akwa Ibom-2, Bauchi-1. 

 

There are now 54,463 confirmed cases of Coronavirus across the country and 1, 027 deaths have been recorded.  42,439 patients who recovered from the disease have also been discharged. 

 

216 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria

216 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR