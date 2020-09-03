216 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday September 2, announced that 216 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria.

A breakdown of the new cases of Coronavirus across states is as follows; Plateau-59, Rivers-27. Abia-22, Lagos-20, Oyo-18, Enugu-17, Kaduna-11, FCT-11, Ogun-10, Ebonyi-4, Osun-4, Ekiti-4, Delta-3, Edo-3, Akwa Ibom-2, Bauchi-1.

There are now 54,463 confirmed cases of Coronavirus across the country and 1, 027 deaths have been recorded. 42,439 patients who recovered from the disease have also been discharged.