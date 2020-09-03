A Gift of 400% ROI on the LeonardoBySujimoto in 2 Years!

The Leonardo is offering you a whopping 400% in 2 years, a return on investment that not even gold, treasury bills or cryptocurrencies can boast of! With Treasury Bills and Fixed deposit at 3.5% ROI annually, where would you rather invest?

INVEST NOW:

Don’t take our word for it. Here’s a little analysis for you!

The nicest and most expensive 3 Bedroom Apartment on Bourdillon Road and Eko Atlantic are selling for $2m – $4.5 USD. What we have designed is 3times better and 2 times cheaper! By the time we launch in October, the 3 Bedroom you are buying today for $650,000.00 will be sold at $1million when we launch in October, and $3.5 Million upon completion giving you over 400% ROI in 2 years!

RENTAL ROI:

The Leonardo will be the first option for HNIs and Expatriates looking for luxury, security and comfort. We have signed a rental agreement with top multinationals and blue chip companies that will rent the Leonardo immediately it is completed. The LeonardoBySujimoto 2…