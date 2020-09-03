Some Africans on Twitter are currently bashing BBC Africa after the new site published an article with the headline ”Coronavirus in Africa: Could poverty explain mystery of low death rate?”.

The headline suggests that the low death rate from COVID-19 in Africa could be as a result of the high level of poverty in the continent. The body of the article, however, opined that the youthful population and strong immune system might have helped Africa record low COVID-19 related death.

While some appreciate the body of the article, many Africans are not accepting the headline and have taken to social media to react. They claim the headline mirrors the ”hatred” the West has for Africa since Coronavirus has not killed Africans as much has it has killed Caucasians.

The enraged Twitter users insisted that a more ”respectful” headline that would not portray Africa as a ”poor continent” should have been used.

