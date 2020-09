Popular Lagos DJ, Rotimi Alakija aka DJ Xclusive, is now a dad. He welcomed a baby girl on Wednesday, September 2.

DJ Xclusive shared the good news on his Instagram page this afternoon. His baby girl has since been christened, Avery Alakija.

“Her little fingers stole my HEART..” welcome to the world my precious “AVERY” #MyDaughter #LittleX #Avery @averyalakija” his post read

Congrats to him!