FG bars Air France, Lufthansa, Etihad, KLM, others from flying to Nigeria

As Nigeria plans for the resumption of international flights on Saturday September 5, September 5, the Federal Government has barred some airlines from operating in Nigeria.



Speaking at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday, September 3, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the international airlines denied flying approval include Air France, KLM, Etihad, Rwandair, Lufthansa, TAAG Angola Airlines and others.

According to Sirika, the airlines that have been given licence to operate include Middle-East, British Airways, Delta Airlines, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Egyptair, Air Peace, Virgin Atlantic, Asky, Africa World Airways (AWA), Air Cote-d’Ivoire, Kenya Airways, Emirate, and Turkish airlines.