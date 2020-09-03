Nigerian filmmaker and photographer, Ejiro Onobrakpor took to Instagram on Wednesday September 2, to reveal how he sold a land, car and property to pay his wife’s first tuition after she told him about studying in Australia.

“10 years and some…When she told me about studying in Australia, I sold our land, car and property to pay the first tuition,” he wrote.

The father of two went on to declare that he will do it all again for her.

“I love you is not in what you say but do. I will do it all again for you” he added.