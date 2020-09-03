NFF announces friendly matches for Super Eagles with Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia in Austria

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have confirmed that the Super Eagles will face Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia in two friendly matches in Austria

The squad will take on Cote D’Ivoire on the 9th of October before facing Tunisia four days later (13th of October). The two games will be played in Austria.

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick, who made the announcement on Wednesday September 2, via his Twitter page, explained that the European country was picked for ‘a few obvious reasons’due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His statement read: “On the 9th of October, the Super Eagles will play former African champions, Cote d’Ivoire in a friendly game, then face another African giant and former champions Tunisia, four days later, on the 13th,” Pinnick tweeted.

“Both games will be held in Austria for a few obvious reasons. Due to the Covid-19 protocols presently in place and the proximity of the bulk of our team as well, Austria was seen as an…