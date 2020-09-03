Scholarship list in circulation is fake

The Federal Government has asked members of the public to disregard the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship list which is currently in circulation.

The circulating list titled “JUSTICE TO ONE IS JUSTICE TO ALL”, was attached to a letter purportedly written by a Nigerian abroad to the education minister Adamu Adamu over an alleged skewness of the scholarships awarded. The list was labelled “anti north” as 19 northern states had only 21 candidates, while 17 southern states had 70.

However reacting to the list, the federal ministry of education’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Bem Goong said the conclusion of the 2020 awards has been delayed due to the impact of COVID-19 and would be uploaded on the Ministry’s website as soon as the exercise is concluded.

He added that the purported list being circulated is aimed at embarassing the Ministry or with the intent to dupe unsuspecting candidates.

Goong said;