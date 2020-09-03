                          Thousands of Kim Jong-un?s troops seen gathering for massive military parade despite Coronavirus pandemic (photos)

Thousands of North Korean soldiers have been spotted practicing for a major military showcase despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, new satellite images have revealed.

The Satellite images released by a US think tank, 38 North shows formations of troops and vehicles at the Mirim Parade Training Ground in Pyongyang. The new images comes amid reports that North Korea is secretly in the grip of a Covid-19 outbreak.

The military parade being planned for will mark the 75th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

The annual display of North Korea’s military might might not be cancelled even thought it regularly attracts huge crowds to the capital.

The huge displays feature tanks, missiles and armoured trucks

“North Korea has been widely expected to hold a major military parade on October 10 this year,” 38 North reports say.

“These images provide the first evidence that rehearsals are underway.”

Kim…