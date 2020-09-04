AFCON trophy stolen from CAF headquarters in Egypt 

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy has been stolen from the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) headquarters in Cairo.

Former Egyptian Football Association (EFA) Vice-president and current ONTime Sports broadcaster, Ahmed Shobir, confirmed the Africa Cup of Nations trophy disappeared from the headquarters of the EFA.

“The EFA started looking for some trophies as they aim to put them in a notable museum inside the EFA,” Shobier said.

“However, the EFA was surprised to find that the AFCON trophy was lost and decided to open an investigation.

“They were informed by an employee inside the association that it was held by former Egypt captain Ahmed Hassan who refuted this claim. Nobody knows where is the trophy at the time being.”

According to Hassan, he kept the trophy at home after winning the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2010 and gave the trophy back to the Egyptian Football Association in 2011.

Ahmed Hassan was the national team’s captain in 2008 in…