BBNaija: I’ve seen Erica and Kiddwaya do bad ‘bad stuff’

Evicted Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Wathoni has revealed that she knew about Kiddwaya and Erica’s raunchy escapades while in the house.

In an interview she sat for with Brighto, the mother of one revealed that she has also seen the couple do ‘bad stuff’ because her bed is beside Kiddwaya’s. Wathoni went on to state that she has always known that her issue with Erica is because of Kiddwaya, but she refused to admit that.

She said;

“The attraction was because he is a cute guy, he speaks well that’s it. “I know about everything that has been going on. They’ve been doing bad stuff and I knew about it. Sometimes I see them. “My bed is beside Kiddwaya’s. And I feel like her issues with me have always been because of Kiddwaya but she keeps denying it but it has always been Kiddwaya.”

Here is the video below;