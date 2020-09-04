Chelsea completes record £89m signing of Kai Havertz from Bayern Leverkusen

Chelsea have confirmed the record signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £89million.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder becomes the club’s sixth major signing, joining Germany team-mate Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr, and Xavier Mbuyamba.

Havertz is now Chelsea’s second most expensive signing after Kepa Arrizabalaga joined from Athletic Bilbao (£71.6m) in 2018. He is also the most expensive German player of all time following the move.

The Germany international has scored 36 goals and contributed 25 assists in 118 appearances since making his debut for the Bundesliga club in October 2016.

‘I am very happy and proud to be here,’ Havertz said. ‘For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here!’

Chelsea director Granovskaia said of landing Havertz: ‘Kai is one of the best players of his age in…