FG receives samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has received samples of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine from Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin.

A statement released by the Ministry of Health’s Director of Information, Media, and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, says the vaccines were presented by the Russian envoy to the Health Minister during a visit to the ministry in Abuja today, September 4.

Recall that the World Health Organisation, WHO, had said it would review the effectiveness of the vaccine when Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, said they had approved a vaccine offering “sustainable immunity”.

The statement adds that the Minister has immediately handed over the vaccine samples to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, and the Nigeria Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development, and others for review and possible validation.