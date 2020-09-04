FG relaxes nationwide curfew. Now 12 midnight to 4am; okays reopening of schools and NYSC camps

The Federal Government says the nationwide curfew will now be from 12am to 4am.

The curfew was put in place in May as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country. The Federal Government imposed a nationwide curfew on May 4, 2020 from 6pm to 8am. It later reviewed it from 10pm-4am on June 1.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, announced the adjustment of the curfew time at the briefing of the taskforce which held at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, today, Thursday, September 3.

“I will first of all start with general movement. We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4am nationwide, effective from 12:00 tonight. This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad.”

On Education, Aliyu said says state governments and school administrators should start making preparations for the reopening of…