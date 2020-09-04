Gunmen kidnap Sarkin Fulani of Ilorin

Some unknown gunmen who struck on Thursday September 3 at about 8:00am around the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital in Ilorin, kidnapped the Sarkin Fulani of Ilorin, Usman Adamu Hardo.

The Sarkin Fulani was reportedly on his way to the bank in his car with his son Babangida, when some gunmen barricaded their way in a vehicle.

An eyewitness told Daily Trust;

“They asked him to come out from his own vehicle and join them, I learned that he was carrying some cash to bank when they kidnapped him. “His car was later recovered with his phone inside, it was right now with the police.”

Usman’s wife, Hajiya Aina’u Usaman who confirmed his abduction said the kidnappers wore kaftan and spoke hausa.

She said;