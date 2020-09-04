Kano singer sentenced to death for blasphemy appeals death sentence

Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, the Kano singer sentenced to death for blasphemy by a Shari’a court, has appealed the death sentence.

On August 10, Sharif was sentenced to death by hanging by the Upper Shari’a Court in Kano after he was found guilty of committing blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad in a viral song.

After he was sentenced, he was given a grace period of 30 days to appeal the judgement.

Sharif’s counsel, Kola Alanipini, in a suit filed at the Kano State High Court on Thursday, September 3, has asked the court to set the judgement aside, TheCable reports. This follows report Thursday morning that the copies of the judgement were handed to Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights lawyer.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the Governor of Kano State, had stated that the State Government has accepted the death penalty and would not waste time to sign the verdict if Sharif-Aminu doesn’t appeal after 30 days or if he loses the appeal.