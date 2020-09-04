Man faces life after bodies of two women are found in his freezer

A man who killed two women and hid their bodies in a freezer has been convicted of murder.

Zahid Younis received a life sentence, with a minimum jail term of 38 years.

The remains of Henriett Szucs and Mihrican Mustafa were discovered at Zahid Younis’s flat in Canning Town, east London, in April 2019. He had subjected both victims to “very significant violence” in the days before he killed them, it was reported.

The body of one of the women, Henriett Szucs was hidden in the chest freezer for almost three years before it was found by police in the 36-year-old killer’s flat in east London in April 2019.

Ms Szucs, 34, a Hungarian national, was last seen in August 2016 and is believed to have gone to live with Younis at his home in Canning Town.

The second victim, mother-of-three Mihrican Mustafa, 38, had not been seen or heard from since May 2018.

Ms Szucs and Ms Mustafa were “vulnerable women living somewhat chaotic lives”, including periods of homelessness…