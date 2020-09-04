My love for Barcelona will never change’

Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi has underlined his commitment to the club, saying he is not going to leave the club again, despite his attempt to force an exit from the club this summer.

Messi, 33, wanted to activate a clause that would allow him opt out of his contract, but after a meeting between his father and the club, he has now reversed course and committed his future to Barcelona.

In a Friday September 4 interview with Goal, Messi admitted he felt frustrated after a season that saw Barcelona go trophyless and finished with a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final.

He said he wants the best for the club and always wants to win with the club.

“I will continue at Barca and my attitude will not change no matter how much I have wanted to go,” “I will do my best.

“I always want to win, I’m competitive and I don’t like to lose anything. I always want the best for the club, for the dressing room and for…