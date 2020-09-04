Not having s3x with Marvin Gaye is ‘a great regret’

82-year-old activist and actress, Jane Fonda has expressed regret of not sleeping with late R&B icon Marvin Gaye.

Recounting how she turned down the “sexual healing” singer in a Q&A with The New York Times, the actress said Gaye was so fond of her and even had a picture of her on his fridge.

When asked whether her greatest regret is that she never had sex with Argentine revolutionary guerilla leader Che Guevara, Fonda replied: “No, I don’t think about him.”

Instead, she mourned her opportunity with the Prince of Soul. She added that being married at that time, stopped her from getting down with the singer.

Fonda said;

“No, I don’t think about him. Who I do think about, and what is a great regret is Marvin Gaye. “He wanted to and I didn’t. I was married to Tom [Hayden]. I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye.”

Asked if Gaye’s pickup line included…