Submission goes both ways. It’s not reserved for women alone

OAP Daddy Freeze has replied Bishop Oyedepo who said that the only way to a fruitful marriage is when a wife totally submits to her husband.

Oyedepo in a post on shared on Thursday September 3, said ;

”The only way to a fruitful marriage is total submission on the part of the wife. Until it is in place, every other thing she tries to do will be out of place. A woman who refuses to submit to her husband is disobeying God. As a woman, you might even be a minister of the gospel, and your husband is not, the Word of God still says to submit yourself to him. A submissive woman is precious in the sight of her husband – Ephesians 5:22.

#Marriage

#Breakinglimits”

In an open letter to Oyedepo, Freeze opined that submission in marriage goes both ways and not only reserved for women. Read his open letter below