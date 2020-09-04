OAP Daddy Freeze has replied Bishop Oyedepo who said that the only way to a fruitful marriage is when a wife totally submits to her husband.
Oyedepo in a post on shared on Thursday September 3, said ;
”The only way to a fruitful marriage is total submission on the part of the wife. Until it is in place, every other thing she tries to do will be out of place. A woman who refuses to submit to her husband is disobeying God. As a woman, you might even be a minister of the gospel, and your husband is not, the Word of God still says to submit yourself to him. A submissive woman is precious in the sight of her husband – Ephesians 5:22.
In an open letter to Oyedepo, Freeze opined that submission in marriage goes both ways and not only reserved for women. Read his open letter below
”Dear Bishop Oyedepo, submission goes both ways. It’s not reserved for women alone, rather both the husband and wife MUST submit to one another.
