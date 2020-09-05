50-year-old security man suffocates after reportedly sleeping with his face mask on

A security guard identified as Solomon Ede has died after he allegedly slept wearing his face mask in his place of work in Alako area of Abeokuta, Ogun state on Friday, August 28.

The Nation reports that Solomon was well known in the area for never failing to wear his face mask as part of measures to protect himself from contracting the dreaded Coronavirus. However, on Friday, the 50-year-old had a few glasses of local gin popularly known as Ogogoro before going to bed. He went to bed with his face mask on.

His lifeless body was discovered face down, suggesting that he died of suffocation from the face mask. Neighbors who came to fetch water at the compound of the house where the deceased worked, banged on the gate of the building endlessly but late Ede did not come out to grant them access to the tap.

It was said that the noise at the gate of the building alerted late Ede’s boss who opened the gate for the visitors and decided to check on Ede in his room. He…