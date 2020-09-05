Governor Akeredolu’s aide boasts about “massive crowd” at campaign rally in Akure despite violation of Covid-19 Guidelines

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on SaturdaySeptember 5, flagged-off his re-election campaign at the Akure sports stadium.

Olabode Richard Olatunde, the Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media posted photos which showed poor level of compliance with COVID-19 guidelines as supporters trooped out with little or no regard for physical distancing and other safety protocols.

“MASSIVE CROWD

This is not Kano ooo. This is Akure, the Ondo State Capital.

Despite the heavy downpours, the people still trooped out enmass to identify with their own Governor. Mr. Talk and Do.” He captioned a photo.