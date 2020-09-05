Man arrested for stealing FRSC vehicle in Abuja

A 25-year-old man identified as Hamisu Tukur has been arrested by police officers in the Bwari Police Division in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command for allegedly stealing a vehicle that belongs to the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) Headquarters at Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

A statement released by the FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, says the suspect was arrested during a stop and search operation following a distress call by the FRSC.