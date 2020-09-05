Photos from the wedding of President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan

President Buhari and his wife, Aisha, on Friday, September 4, gave their daughter, Hanan’s hand in marriage to her fiance, Turad Sha’aban.

The wedding took place in the Presidential Villa in Abuja and was attended by various dignitaries.

Guests at the wedding included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and wife, Dolapo, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi and wife Bisi, Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige, Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, first ladies of various states and many others.

