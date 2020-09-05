Russian COVID-19 vaccine is yet to arrive Nigeria- Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora

Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Minister of State for Health, says contrary to earlier reports, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine is yet to arrive in Nigeria.
It was widely reported on Friday, September 4, that the vaccines are already in Nigeria.
Speaking to newsmen, Mamora said what happened yesterday was that the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria and the Deputy Head of Mission, Alexey Shebarshin, only visited the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, to give an update on the Russian vaccine.
“We have not yet received the vaccine and, to the best of my knowledge, it is not yet ready. The Russian Ambassador and the Deputy Head of Mission only visited us to give us an update.
Many other stakeholders joined the meeting virtually. When the vaccine is ready and we have received it, it will be subjected to the usual test by NAFDAC and other relevant authorities.”Mamora said
Source: Linda Ikeji