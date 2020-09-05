Russian COVID-19 vaccine is yet to arrive Nigeria- Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora

Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Minister of State for Health, says contrary to earlier reports, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine is yet to arrive in Nigeria.

It was widely reported on Friday, September 4, that the vaccines are already in Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen, Mamora said what happened yesterday was that the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria and the Deputy Head of Mission, Alexey Shebarshin, only visited the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, to give an update on the Russian vaccine.