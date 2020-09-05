 Serial rapist allegedly pardoned by state governor, arrested for raping 4-year-old girl inside mosque in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a man for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl.

The 50-year-old man, Yusuf Bako of Yakubu Wanka Street Bauchi allegedly lured the victim, Hauwa Jamilu to a Mosque located at Aminu Street and had canal knowledge of her.

It was alleged that the suspect was among inmates pardoned by the state governor few months ago to deconjest prisons and curb the spread of coronavirus.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Awkil, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, September 4, said that the suspect was arrested on Thursday and has confessed to the crime.

“On the 03/09/2020 at about 1130hrs one Jamilu Abdullahi ‘M’ of Igbo Quarters reported at the Township Police Station that on same date at about 0920hrs One Yusuf Bako ‘M’ aged 50years of Yakubu Wanka Street Bauchi lured one Hauwa’u Jamilu ‘F’ aged 4years to a Mosque located at Aminu Street and “had canal knowledge of her”.

Subsequently, the said Yusuf…