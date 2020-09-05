Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for Coronavirus

Girls Trip star, Tiffany Haddish revealed that she tested positive for Coronavirus in a video posted on her YouTube page this week.

Sharing her experience with one of the White House’s top experts during the pandemic and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr Anthony Fauci, the actress and comedian disclosed that she contracted the virus about three months ago after working on a movie where someone else came down with COVID-19.

Haddish said her first test came back negative, but she got tested again when someone else she knew tested positive and she found out she was negative.

She said;