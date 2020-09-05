Two ABTU final year students and a prospective Corps member die in auto crash

Students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, (ATBU) Bauchi are mourning the death of two final year students and a recent graduate.

Aminu Ahmed, a 500 level Electrical/Electronic Engineering and Abubakar, also 500 level, died in ghastly motor accidents on Wednesday September 2, and Thursday September 3.

According to reports, one Dahiru Musa Hardo, a recent graduate of the institution, who was preparing for the mandatory one year national youth service also died in an accident on his way to his hometown, Toro, two weeks ago.

