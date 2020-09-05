‘We’ve proved size doesn’t matter’

Ivory coast born plus-sized model, Eudoxie Yao has opened up about her relationship with small sized Guinean musician Grand P.

Yao, dubbed “African Kim Kardashian” on social media says she doesn’t care what trolls tell her online, as she is serious and in love with the popular small statured Guinean musician Grand P.

Grand P, real name Moussa Sandiana Kaba, was born with progeria, an extremely rare genetic disorder that has affected his physical stature.

Since Yao and Grand P came public with their relationship, social media users have been trolling them saying that the loved-up couple are only together as a marketing stunt for the musician while some claim she is with the musician for money.

Eudoxie Yao maintains that her relationship with the musician is strong, and that “size does not matter”.

Videos shared on their social media pages shows the pair swamped by photographers when out in public in their countries.

Taking to…