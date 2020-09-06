162 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria

162 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria on Saturday, September 5.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 53 new cases and was followed by Gombe with 21 new infections.

Other states with new cases include Oyo (19), Delta (12), Ondo (11), Plateau (10), Ebonyi (9), FCT (6), Kwara (6), Kaduna (5), Rivers (3), Ogun (2), Anambra (2), Imo (2), Ekiti (1).

Nigeria now has 54,905 cases of the viral disease. 42,922 patients have so far been discharged with 1,054 deaths recorded so far.

See a breakdown of the number of cases in each state below