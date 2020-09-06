9 year old boy found dead, covered in bruises and vomit was ‘horrifically tortured by stepmom and fed only rice and water’

A nine year-old boy, Emrik Osuna, who was found dead in Idaho, was horrifically tortured by his stepmom and fed only rice and water, prosecutors say in new allegations.

Last week Tuesday, first responders found Emrik Osuna without a pulse in an apartment in Meridian, covered in bruises and vomit.

His heart wasn’t also beating and the responders couldn’t revive him.

The medical team also say he appeared to be malnourished and had vomit coming out of his mouth.

He later died in the pediatric ICU at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center

.

According to prosecutors, he allegedly suffered unspeakable neglect and “horrific torture” at the hands of Monique Osuna, 27 (pictured below)

“In combination with this physical abuse, this defendant admitted to what is essentially torture of E.O. by locking him in a small closet at night to sleep, withholding food, making him do physical strenuous punishments while she was working,” said prosecutor Tamara Kelly.

Addressing…