Child traffickers arrested for killing a new mother and selling her newborn baby

A 68-year-old nurse, Mary Ishmael and 23-year-old Chinedu Nwachukwu have been arrested by the Rivers state police command for killing a mother of a three-month-old child Chinonye Queen Uzoma, and selling her baby afterwards.

Nwachukwu was arrested by men of 48 PMF who were on stop-and-search duties at Omerelu Nipping Point near Owerri, Imo State while carrying a five-month-old baby and being unable to explain how she came about.

After being detained at Elele Divisional Police Station and later transferred with the child to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Nwachukwu confessed to have stolen the baby after killing the mother and pushing the body in a pit in an uncompleted building around Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

He further disclosed that he disposed Chinonye’s body in a forest and sold her baby to Ishmael for N250,000, while the latter sold the baby to a Benin, Edo State resident for the sum of…