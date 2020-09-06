                          Customs officials in Australia teach woman a bitter lesson by destroying her $19,000 Saint Lauren alligator skin handbag

A woman was taught an expensive lesson as her $19,000 alligator-skin handbag was destroyed by customs officials in Australia because it entered the country without the correct import license.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) seized the Saint Laurent bag, bought online from a boutique in France, for $19,000 at a cargo depot in Perth, Western Australia in January.

According to the ABF, the car had to be confiscated and destroyed, because access of alligator products into the country is controlled under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) to ensure they are not linked to the illegal wildlife trade.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, the bag owner did not have a CITES import permit for Australia, even though she had secured an export license from Europe.

As a result, the department said, it confiscated the handbag. However, it decided not to…