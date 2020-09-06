FG on red alert as Customs intelligence report claims Boko Haram have set up camps in Abuja, Kogi and Nasarawa

Security agencies in the country have been put on red alert following an intelligence report that the Boko Haram sect might have begun to lay siege on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Kogi, and Nasarawa state.

Thisday reports that an internal memo issued by the Comptroller Enforcement of the Nigerian Customs Service, H.A. Sabo on behalf of the Deputy Comptroller General Enforcement, Investigation, and Inspection, on September 4, 2020, states that intelligence report gathered by the agency suggests that members of the terrorist group have established camps in and around the FCT, a development that constitutes serious security concern to the seat of power.