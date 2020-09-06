Trump must be re-elected, only him can prevent another 9/11

Osama Bin Ladin’s niece, Noor Bin Ladin, has stated Donald Trump is the only president who can prevent another 9/11 terrorist attack on America, because he ‘stops terrorists at the root’

Osama bin Laden organized the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York, the greatest terrorist attack on American soil.

Noor, who claims to be a Trump supporter and lives in Switzerland, said she has been supporting Trump since he announced his bid for the White House in 2015.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” she told the New York Post in her first ever interview.

“He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe,” the 33-year-old, who occasionally…