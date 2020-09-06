UNILORIN student to sweep road and clear gutter for three months

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, has sentenced 24-year old undergraduate of the University of Ilorin, Salau Olumide, pictured above, to three months of sweeping road and clearing of gutters for internet fraud.

A statement released by the antigraft agency says Olumide was prosecuted by the Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) on one-count charge of attempting to cheat by criminal impersonation.

The charge read,

“That you, Salau Olumide (a.k.a Rick Freeman) between November, 2017- August, 2018 at Ilorin, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, attempted to cheat by personation by pretending to be one Rick Freeman, a white Caucasian with an email account; [email protected] and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 and 321 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 324 of the same Law.”

Olumide is to sweep Tanke Road, starting from GTB junction to…