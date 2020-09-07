Air Force officer allegedly killed by terrorists in Kaduna (photo) 

Flying officer and Best Graduating Officer at the NAF Special Forces Course, Muhammad Auwal, was allegedly killed by terrorists in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state, on Saturday, September 5.
Bulawa Bukarti, a Kano-based lawyer, shared the sad news on his Twitter handle.
”Flying Officer Muhammad Auwal is one of the latest gallant men we sadly lost to terrorists. He’s killed yesterday (5 Sep.) on duty at Birnin Gwari. He’s the Best Graduating Officer at the NAF Special Forces Course that held recently in Bauchi.
We’ve lost too many brave and promising men to the insecurity raging in our country. Govt officials and politicians must face this problem head-on. They must channel the huge sums wasted on their extravagant lifestyle to this problem and ensure every Kobo is spent transparently.”
