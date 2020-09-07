Everton confirm £20m signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid

Everton has confirmed the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in a £22m deal.

The 29-year-old Colombia midfielder signed a two-year deal with an option for a third season in a move that sees him link up with Carlo Ancelotti for the third time, having played under him at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

After signing for the club, he said: “I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to achieving great things here – and winning things, which is what everyone’s aim is.

“I’ve come here to try to improve, to get better. I’ve also come here to help the team to win, to play good football – entertaining football.

“I’m convinced, with Carlo and his technical staff, we can achieve big things and one of the big reasons [I signed] was the presence of Carlo Ancelotti.

“I have enjoyed some great times with him previously at two different clubs. That was a…