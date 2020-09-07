Michael B Jordan and Black Panther co-stars join Chadwick Boseman’s wife and family for his memorial in Malibu (Photos)

Chadwick Boseman’s friends and family including his co-stars gathered in Malibu to pay their last respect to the actor.

The American actor, 43, best known for playing Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero franchise died on Friday, August 28, after a four-year secret battle with colon cancer.

Mourners including Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and other Black Panther stars joined the star’s grieving wife Taylor Simone Ledward at his private memorial which took place a week after his death.

Boseman was also remembered on Thursday, September, 3, as a ‘hometown hero who brought a sense of pride’ to his native Anderson, South Carolina.

The city paid tribute to Boseman in a public memorial with a viewing of Black Panther held at an outdoor amphitheater with kids – dressed up in Black Panther costumes.

See more photos below.