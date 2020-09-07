Michelle Obama reflects on her 22-year marriage to Barack as she shares a cute throwback photo from their wedding night

Michelle Obama reflected on her 22-year marriage to Barack Obama, noting that relationship takes ‘a lot of work, a lot of honesty with ourselves and our partners.’

Sharing this sweet throwback photo of her and husband Barack Obama, 59, posing together on their wedding day, the former first lady, 56, wrote: ‘Last week on The #MichelleObamaPodcast, Conan and I reflected on our marriages. This relationship can be one of the most foundational pieces of our identities—bringing us so much joy, meaning, and support every single day. But one thing is for sure: It also takes a lot of work; a lot of honesty with ourselves and our partners. That’s one thing I’ve learned. I’d love to hear some of the things you’ve learned about marriage and about yourself.’

Michelle and Barrack Obama who both share two daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha Obama, 19, tied the knot on Oct. 3, 1992.