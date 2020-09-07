Mum, 27, drugged and smothered her five kids before jumping in front of a train after splitting from husband

The mum believed to have killed her five children before throwing herself in front of a train reportedly set the breakfast table before drugging and smothering the kids.

It is claimed that the children’s mum, who has been named only as Christiane K, was left “overwhelmed” when she split from her husband.

German police are continuing to investigate the massacre with the prime suspect being the children’s mum.

The children – aged between 1 and 8 – were all found dead by police at the family’s flat in Solingen, western Germany. The victims have been named as Luca, 8, and Timo, 6, Sophie, 3, Leonie 2, and Melina who was just 1.

The woman’s eldest son Marcel survived the massacre.

Christiane K. and eldest son Marcel

It is believed the children were killed on Wednesday night, September 2, and the next day Christiane K. and Marcel travelled on a train to Dusseldorf – 20 miles from their home.

Christiane K reportedly texted her mum at around lunchtime and said,…