Nigerian woman dies allegedly after going to Turkey for plastic surgery; her husband reacts

A Nigerian medical practitioner has died allegedly after she went to Turkey for plastic surgery.

Abimbola Bamgbose was mourned by friends and family on Facebook. As people mourned her, some claims began circulating that she had gone for cosmetic surgery without the knowledge of her family. Some claimed she lied to her husband that she was travelling for shopping, others said she went for surgery to look good for her 40th birthday.

However, people who claim to know her have disputed the claims. A certain Onyinyechi Vanessa Osunmo said the deceased was only 38 and wasn’t preparing for her 40th birthday. She added that she went for the surgery with her husband’s consent and did so “because the size of her tummy was giving her serious health concerns.”

The husband of the deceased also sent a message to one of the Facebook users spreading lies about his wife. He mentioned that the claims being made online about his deceased wife do not have “any iota of truth”. He didn’t…