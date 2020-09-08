Abducted NSCDC officer killed in Kaduna

The Kaduna state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) today, September 8, confirmed the death of one of its officers, Bulus Sanda, who was kidnapped at Maraba-Rido, Chikun local government area of the state in August.

A statement released by the command’s public relations officer, Orndiir Terzungwe, said the officer, alongside a sick police officer that had just come from another state, a 14-year-old girl and a security man, were abducted by gunmen at their houses at Mararaba-Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of the state in August.

According to Orndiir, the late Sanda, who joined the corps in 2010, served the corps in different locations, adding he was dedicated to his duty in an exemplary manner.

“His last location was Kaduna-North Division. He even received an award a day before his abduction and eventual death” he stated.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the Commandant urged members of the public to support the…