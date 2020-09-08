‘Black Death’ bubonic plague outbreak spreads after man ate infected rodent, killing 3 in Mongolia and 2 in China

A man has died after becoming infected with the bubonic plague as a result of eating an infected marmot rodent in Mongolia.

The 38-year-old man is the third victim to have died from bubonic plague in Mongolia as the ” Black Death ” spreads across the country.

He became seriously ill with a high fever in Khovsgol province after eating an infected marmot rodent. He died of respiratory and cardiovascular problems while on a respirator, officials say.

Around 25 people he was in contact with in Tosontsengel district have been tested for the deadly disease.

It is the country’s third fatality from the plague in the past two months.

In July, a 15-year-old boy died in Govi-Altai province, while a 42-year-old man died in Khovd province in August.

A total of 17 of Mongolia’s 21 provinces are now at risk from bubonic plague, according to its National Centre for Communicable Diseases.

Two deaths were also reported in China.

